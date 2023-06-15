Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison admits to Real Madrid dream

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with one Tottenham Hotspur forward this summer, but it is not Harry Kane who has admitted that playing for Los Blancos is a dream.

Brazilian striker Richarlison has admitted that all players would be happy to move to Los Blancos, speaking while on Brazil duty. The Selecao face Guinea in Barcelona on Saturday night, with kick off scheduled for 21:30 CEST a the RCDE Stadium.

“Every player would like it, it’s the best club in the world,” Richarlison explained to Diario AS. However he did play down the idea of moving to Real Madrid in the near future.

“But I have a contract, I’m in a club, I have to show why they signed me for a high price. This season I was at a low level, I had injuries. The dream of any player is to wear the Real Madrid shirt, but I have to show that I deserve it.”

He also spoke on the affection that he has for the incumbent Real Madrid manager. The two shared a season together at Everton, which saw Richarlison take the next step in his career – a big part of which was the security that Carlo Ancelotti gave him.

“At Everton we developed a great friendship there and that will remain forever. Ancelotti wins everything in Europe. If he comes [to Brazil], he will help us a lot. No doubt we would fight for all the titles. At Everton he helped me enormously, I felt like a phenomenon in his hands, I scored goals without stopping. I felt like his son.”

Richarlison has been linked with Los Blancos previously, but there has been little to no noise about a potential move, after what Richarlison has described himself as a poor season.

The 26-year-old is impressive in his versatility, attitude, technique and physical prowess, but having moved just last season for €58m, he is likely to be at Spurs for a few years yet. Extracting him from Tottenham during his peak years would likely require a significant profit for Chairman Daniel Levy.