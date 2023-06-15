Sevilla to lose Sporting Director Monchi with Premier League destination mooted

Sevilla are set to lose iconic Sporting Director Monchi for a second time, as per multiple reports emerging out fo Spain.

Diario AS amongst others claim that only a public statement is missing to seal Monchi’s exit from the club. He was rumoured to be taking a few days to reflect on his role, and is expected to join Unai Emery at Aston Villa.

Monchi has spent 20 of the last 23 years at Sevilla, with the exception of two seasons at Roma. He has also been present for all of their seven Europa League titles, building the club up from Segunda to become a European force.

He is thought to have been unhappy about the fact that he has lost weight in the decision-making process, seeing Julen Lopetegui sacked against his will, and Jorge Sampaoli arrive this season, when he was not Monchi’s first choice. He also received major criticism for his business last summer, failing to renew an ageing side.

In recent days it has seemed clear that he would leave, with his exit package the only subject up for debate. Sevilla wanted his exit clause paid, thought to be around €1.7m, while Monchi felt that he deserved to leave for free given his commitment.

Former Leeds United Sporting Director Victor Orta is the favourite to take over, having worked under Monchi at Sevilla previously before going his own way. Osasuna’s Braulio Vazquez has also been mentioned, although the former Valencia Sporting Director told Football España less than two months ago that he was happy at the club.

Whatever the end result, this represents a major power shift within Sevilla, and plunges therir summer into uncertainty. Currently they should be looking to complete deals for players, but are instead searching for someone to carry out those operations.