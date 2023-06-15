Robin Le Normand delighted to contribute to Spain victory on international debut

A 2-1 victory over Italy on Thursday evening secured Spain’s place in the final of the UEFA Nations League, which gives La Roja their first chance at silverware since 2012, when they won the European Championships.

Spain bounced back from their disappointing defeat to Scotland in March in fine style, and several new and returning faces helped them on their way.

Robin Le Normand made his international debut against the Azzurri, and despite conceding a penalty after a handball in the area, he produced an assured performance in Twente. Speaking to TVE (via Marca) after the match, he admitted that he never let the penalty incident affect him.

“The handball is one of the things that happens in football. I had to have a cool head because there was a lot of game left, and we have been spectacular.”

Le Normand also revealed that he relied on his experienced teammates to help his through his debut appearance.

“I felt very good, Jesus (Navas) and (Aymeric) Laporte helped me a lot. They have made it very easy for me.”

Le Normand will hope to mark his second appearance with a trophy on Sunday, when Spain take on Croatia in the UEFA Nations League final.

Image via EFE