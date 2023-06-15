Real Madrid to announce fourth summer signing next week after finalising agreement

It has been a busy start to the summer for Real Madrid. Having already announced the signings of Fran Garcia, Brahim Diaz and Jude Bellingham, who was unveiled in a ceremony on Thursday, attention has already turned to their next transaction.

That will be Joselu, with Relevo reporting that Real Madrid have finalised the signing of the veteran striker, who will join on a season-long loan deal from Espanyol, who were relegated from LaLiga at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Joselu will be unveiled as a Real Madrid player on Tuesday, as he is currently away with Luis de la Fuente’s Spain squad for the UEFA Nations League finals, which are taking place in the Netherlands this week.

Joselu was at Real Madrid between 2009 and 2012, although he failed to make an impact in the first team before being sold to Bundesliga side Hoffenheim. However, 11 years after leaving, he will certainly hope to make a big splash.

It’s likely that Joselu is being signed as more of a backup option, with Real Madrid likely to look for more of a first-choice player over the next few weeks, as the search for Karim Benzema’s replacement rolls on.