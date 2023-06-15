Real Betis legend Joaquin gets creative in response to homophobic abuse torwards former teammates

Real Betis and Valencia icon Jaoquin Sanchez has all of the time in the world to get up to all sorts of hijinks now that he is retired. Never one for shying away from the spotlight, Joaquin came up with a unique way of supporting former teammates Borja Iglesias and Aitor Ruibal.

The pair were abused online, after posting a picture with the two of them called homophobic slurs for the bags that they had with them while attending a wedding.

Several days later, Joaquin went one step further, wearing not only a large handbag, but a dress too. He captioned the photo, posted on his Instagram, ‘I’m waiting for you in Ibiza. You’re starting a trend.’

Joaquin has rarely been afraid of dressing up, often donning all sorts of props, garments and even make-up on his Instagram, as he seeks to have some fun away from the football pitch.

After the incident, Borja Iglesias and Aitor Ruibal both used their own social media to fire back at the homophobia, the former saying that those responsible were stuck in prehistoric times.