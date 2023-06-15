Predicted XIs Spain-Italy: Luis de la Fuente set to give defensive debut and surprise recall

Spain face Italy at 20:45 CEST in the Nations League semi-finals this evening in Enschede, the Netherlands, with manager Luis de la Fuente already being questioned by the national press.

The squad is radically different from de la Fuente’s first call-up, originally making seven changes but also missing the likes of Nico Williams through injury now.

Jordi Alba is set to return as captain at left-back, with Robin Le Normand being handed a debut according to Marca. Alvaro Morata will be given the nod up front again, despite Joselu Mato’s good performance against Norway in March.

Sport say the line-up will be identical, with one exception – Ansu Fati beginning ahead of Rodrigo on the left side of attack. Fati has played 51 times for Barcelona this season, but just 14 of those matches were starts. However he did notch three goals in his last two games of the season for Barcelona.

Italy are missing Alessandro Bastoni through illness, and Roberto Mancini is likely to employ Mario Retegui up front following a successful debut in March, or Ciro Immobile. The defence is also less certain, with Leandro Spinazzola and Federico Dimarco competing for a spot at left-back, and Leonardo Bonucci and Rafael Toloi also facing off for a start.