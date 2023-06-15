Osasuna Sporting Director leading candidate to replace departing Monchi at Sevilla

Monchi’s future at Sevilla has been the subject of speculation over the last few weeks, and on Thursday it was reported that the 54-year-old has now left his position as the club’s Sporting Director.

Monchi is expected to take on a similar role at Aston Villa, where he would link up his Unai Emery, who we worked with while at Sevilla.

For Los Nervionenses, attention now turns to who will replace Monchi. According to Relevo, their top target is Braulio Vazquez, who is currently Sporting Director at Osasuna.

Braulio is very highly regarded in Spain, as he oversaw an incredible 2022-23 season for Los Rojillos, which included reaching the Copa del Rey final and qualifying for the Europa Conference League.

Victor Orta, who left Leeds United earlier this year, could also return to the club where he was Technical Director for seven years. He is another option for Sevilla, although Braulio is their priority for the time being.