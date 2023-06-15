Leading Manchester City analyst confirms he would ‘love’ Barcelona return in the future

Leading Manchester City analyst Carles Planchart would love to return to Barcelona at some point in the future, he admitted.

Planchart, who has been with Pep Guardiola for his entire management career since starting at Barcelona, has just planned the Champions League victory which City are celebrating.

He admitted he had not discussed a renewal with the club despite the fact his contract expires this summer. That said, he was prioritising the celebrations before the contract discussions.

Planchart did admit to Catalunya Radio that he would like to go back to the Blaugrana down the line at some point.

“We are Barcelona fans, we grew up at Barcelona, and being given the chance to work there was a reward, something to be proud of.”

“Nobody knows what will happen in the future, not you nor me, I would love to return to Barcelona in the future. We’ll see how things go.”

Planchart has no desire to leave the club just yet all the same.

“Right now we are very content here, here it is like a family. But Barcelona is your home. Our home.”

According to Planchart, he is not the best analyst in the world, but rather the best for Guardiola, having shared so much history with him. He is also able to interpret Pep’s moods.

While Barcelona have made strides forward of late, they still at times have struggled to change games that are not going to plan. Whenever Planchart becomes available, his signing would be a no-brainer for the Blaugrana, should Xavi Hernandez want to work with him.