Late Joselu Mato winner books Spain’s place in UEFA Nations League final

Spain have progressed to the final of the UEFA Nations League, following a 2-1 victory over Italy in their semi-final clash in Twente.

Luis de la Fuente made several changes to the side that lost to Scotland in March, with Jesus Navas, Robin Le Normand and Yeremy Pino among those to come into the team.

It was the latter that gave La Roja a dream start, as he capitalised on a defensive error from Leandro Bonucco to score inside the opening three minutes. It was the second international goal for the Villarreal winger.

Unfortunately for Spain, their lead did not last long. Le Normand, making his international debut, was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the area, which allowed Ciro Immobile to equalise from the penalty spot.

Both teams had chances to take the lead, but it was Spain that did very late on. Rodri’s strike deflected into Joselu’s path, and the soon-to-be Real Madrid forward scored to make it 2-1, which is how things finished.

Spain will take on Croatia in Sunday’s final, and de la Fuente will have the chance to take home silverware in just his fourth match in charge.