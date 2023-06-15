La Liga set date for 2023-24 season fixture release

La Liga have fixed a date for the release of the 2023-24 season. On the 22nd of June, fans will be able to start making their plans for the coming season, and lining up trips away with their side – and sectioning off weekends for big fixtures.

The league confirmed as much in a statement, detailing that the announcement for the Segunda draw would take place on the 28th of June, the following week, once the play-off system supplies all of the teams.

Primera will begin on the 11th of August this season, and run until the 26th of May. The Christmas break will last just nine days, between the 22nd of December and the 1st of January.

Nota informativa. Sorteo del calendario de #LaLiga de la temporada 2023/2024. — LaLiga (@LaLiga) June 14, 2023

Meanwhile Segunda will start at the same time, but finish on the 2nd of June 2024, with the play-offs running from the 9th of June until the 23rd.

They also detail the five international breaks that will take place – the summer will see the men’s Euros return, which will be hosted in Germany.

Monday 4th – Wednesday 12th September

Monday 9th – Wednesday 17th October

Monday 13th – Tuesday 21st November

Monday 18th – Tuesday 26th March

Monday 3rd – Wednesday 11th June

The La Liga season will finish a week earlier than it did this season, but this campaign was elongated by the winter World Cup in Qatar.