Juventus among three clubs interested in signing Real Madrid outcast this summer

Real Madrid have already seen four first team players leave this summer, and the exodus is not expected to stop there, with several others having been linked with a move away from the Spanish capital.

One of those that could be on the move is Alvaro Odriozola. The 27-year-old has been deemed as surplus to requirements by Carlo Ancelotti, having rarely featured during the 2022-23 season, despite the poor performances of Dani Carvajal.

A departure appears to be likely, with Athletic Club and Real Sociedad, whom Real Madrid signed Odriozola from in 2018, both interested in securing his signature. MD have now reported that Juventus have also entered the race to sign the 27-year-old.

With Juan Cuadrado set to leave this summer, Juventus are looking for a replacement, and they have earmarked Odriozola, who will surely be open to more first team opportunities at another club.

It is shaping up to be a very busy summer for Real Madrid, and Odriozola’s departure could add into that over the coming weeks and months.