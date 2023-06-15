Jude Bellingham to wear iconic number of his Real Madrid idol

Real Madrid are presenting Jude Bellingham to the press today, and with it, have revealed that he will wear the number five shirt. It is the same number that his idol Zinedine Zidane wore while he was at Real Madrid.

Zidane was thought to be one of the main reasons that Bellingham elected to join Real Madrid instead of accepting other offers he had, including from his home country of England.

The French legend also sat with Bellingham and his father and agent, Mark, during the 2022 Champions League final, watching as Los Blancos defeated Liverpool.

While he was presented, President Florentino Perez congratulated him for achieving his dream, and praised his capacity for overcoming adversity during his welcome speech. He finished that speech in English with the words ‘Thank you for coming, and welcome home’.

Jude Bellingham will wear the number 5 shirt at Real Madrid. His idol was the great Zinedine Zidane.pic.twitter.com/Lbb1LZY4vT — Football España (@footballespana_) June 15, 2023

Bellingham started his in Spanish, saying ‘Hello to everyone, hello to the Madridistas’, before continuing on in English. He called it the most important day of his life.

Bellingham is Real Madrid’s second-most expensive signing ever at €103m, and could become their most expensive depending on what variables are fulfilled – only Eden Hazard’s €115m move sits above him.