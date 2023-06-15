Jude Bellingham picks out journalist for special praise during Real Madrid presentation

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham was presented to the press this afternoon in his first public event with the club. There was plenty of praise for Bellingham from the media and the club in the process, but he also reciprocated that in one special instance.

Guardian journalist Sid Lowe asked Bellingham whether during the process of signing for Real Madrid he had studied the team itself, and how we would assimilate into it.

The beginning of his answer was not what most expected.

“I’m a big fan by the way, you used to do LaLiga on Sky and all the channels in England so I’m a big fan.”

Bellingham then responded to the question itself, explained that the club itself had already explained it to him.

“Yeah when they pitched the vision of the team, I was all in. It would have been enough for them to say to me that ‘it’s Real Madrid’, but honestly the plans they have are just so exciting.”

Lowe has been covering Spanish football for over two decades and has won himself a lofty place in the eyes of many both in the United Kingdom and in Spain. Bellingham would have grown up during Lowe’s early days in Spain.