Joao Felix backed to work things out with Diego Simeone by former Atletico Madrid keeper

Joao Felix’s future is expected to be a major talking point this summer, following Chelsea’s decision not to sign him on a permanent basis, following his loan spell during the second half of the 2022-23 season.

As a result, Felix will return to Atletico Madrid, although whether he stays there remains to be seen. He fell out of favour last year, having seen his relationship with Diego Simeone break down, and this could make it difficult for him to stay.

However, former Atletico goalkeeper Miguel Angel Moya believes that Felix and Simeone’s broken relationship can be repaired over time, as per MD.

“The trajectory of a footballer is not always golden, and although there are players with a lot of talent, it still does not always go well. In the case of Joao Felix, it seems that he does not agree with Simeone, and with the situation too, and that is something that has cost him.

“Beyond everything that has happened, if he comes back he will be one more player for Atletico. Beyond quarrels, if there has been, he will start the season and if he does well with Simeone, he will play. Having him inspired is good for LaLiga and for Atletico.”

Felix is still only 23, so he has lots of time to resurrect his stalling career. Atletico Madrid could be the place, against all odds, that it ends up working out at.

Image via Ruben Albarran/SOPA Images/Sipa USA