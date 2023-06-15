Former radio host retracts statements about Real Madrid match-fixing

Former television and radio host Jose Maria Garcia has rectified his accusation that Real Madrid fixed a match in the 1990s, allowing their Castilla side to throw a game.

Garcia had accused Real Madrid Castilla of losing a game on purpose in 1996 to Almeria, during the presidency of Lorenzo Sanz, also claiming that his children were in charge of delivering the money.

However after demands that he rectify those statements from Sanz’s children, Garcia did indeed do that, as MD highlighted.

“Lorenzo Sanz, and his children, have nothing, absolutely nothing, to do with it. It’s a family I love. They are the most generous people.”

Aquí podéis escuchar el audio con la rectificación de García. Y ahora todos esos periodistas y listillos de las redes sociales que se han hecho eco de esa mentira que van a hacer?? pic.twitter.com/QMAre5mv2J — lorenzo sanz (@lsanz19) June 14, 2023

Garcia seemed highly apologetic, and continued on to ask for the forgiveness of the family of the now deceased Sanz senior.

It closes the circle on a very brief, but damaging accusation towards Real Madrid and those involved. It begs the question what exactly the purpose of saying it in the first place was, and one of the Sanz children, Lorenzo junior, raises the question that a number of outlets must ensure they publish the updated version of the story.