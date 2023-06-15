Conflicting reports emerge over Vitor Roque as some say Barcelona deal is done

Barcelona are looking for a striker this summer, that much has been confirmed by President Joan Laporta some months ago. Whether they have one is matter of who you believe.

According to MD, Barcelona have settled on a deal for Athletico Paranaense forward Vitor Roque. They claim that he will move to Barcelona for €35m plus €10m in variables, and Roque will earn €3m per season.

However with the Blaugrana struggling to register new players due to their salary limit, if that remains the case, then Roque will continue at Athletico PR on loan until January, or even next summer, before joining the Barcelona squad.

They also say that the city itself, the climate, and the club’s plans to make Roque a star over the next decade were key to convincing his father about a deal, while the cold and rain in Paris and London did not help sell moves to those cities.

El Barça, vol fitxar Vitor Roque. 📜De moment però l'Atlético Paranaense, nega haver rebut cap oferta formal del Barça pel jugador. 💵L'equip brasiler està disposat a negociar la clàusula del rescisió del jugador que és de 100 milions d'euros. pic.twitter.com/rQOW2hQIPp — El Barça juga a RAC1 (@FCBRAC1) June 14, 2023

Yet Catalan station RAC1 claim that Athletico PR have not received a formal proposal from Barcelona for Roque yet. Their information is that no deal is done, and while the Brazilian side are willing to negotiate on the matter, they will do so with the €100m release clause in mind – suggesting a much higher fee.

It could well be that Barcelona have a verbal agreement, rather than a formal offer, in place with Athletic PR. However it sounds as if the media sources have been briefed two different stories.

Roque’s signing is seen as a key strategic move. The Blaugrana are unlikely to be able to afford a top striker in the coming years, and with Robert Lewandowski edging towards his 35th birthday, that will be a necessity. As a result, Barcelona want to bring in and develop a young talented forward before the cost rises too much – although Roque looks as if he will not be cheap either.