Celta Vigo looking to make €60-80m in sales this summer as another squad turnover beckons

Celta Vigo are set for another chaotic summer, with Sporting Advisor Luis Campos looking to revolutionise the squad again.

Sport report that Celta Vigo are not entirely happy with Campos’ work so far, and have asked for commitment from him. Campos shares his time between Celta and Paris Saint-Germain, where he has the same role.

That is in part in order to oversee another major overhaul of the squad. Relevo claim that Celta want to make around 10 signings in order to make major changes, after several key figures have left. Manager Carlos Carvalhal, General Director Antonio Chaves and captain Hugo Mallo have all left already, leaving something of a leadership void.

Andoni Iraola is their priority for Carvalhal’s position, despite reports he is committed elsewhere, but alternatively Albacete’s manager Ruben Albes has also been linked with the job.

In terms of funding this overhaul, Celta will look to make €60-80m in sales this summer. The majority of that will come from Gabri Veiga, who has a €40m release clause, but the Galician side may also shop Orbelin Pineda for €6-8m and Javi Galan for €10-12m.

This season 12 players arrived at Balaidos over the summer and winter windows, which marks a large turnover at the club, and if Celta make moves into the double-figures again, it could see most of the current side moved on in the space of two years. With preseason just 20 days away, the new manager’s first job will be to build an atmosphere and team cohesion.