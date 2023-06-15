Benfica star distances himself from rumours linking him with move to Barcelona

Barcelona are expected to be very active in the transfer market this summer, with one of the key areas that Mateu Alemany and Deco will be looking to address is at right back.

There is currently no natural right back in Xavi Hernandez’s squad, and Jules Kounde was forced to play there for the majority of the 2022-23 season, despite his preference being to play in central defence.

However, a new right back is likely to be on the shopping list, providing that the club’s finances allow it. One of the players that Barcelona have been linked with to fill this void is Alexander Bah, who is a Danish international currently playing for Benfica.

Bah had a very good season with the Portuguese champions, but when asked about the links with Barcelona, he appeared to distance himself from them, as per MD.

“I haven’t heard anything, it’s probably just rumours. I’m not focused on that either, I’m madly happy at Benfica. Also, I just bought a house and that also shows how happy I am in Lisbon.

“Will I still be at Benfica next year? Yes.”

It seems pretty definitive that Bah will not be joining Barcelona this summer, meaning that other targets must be focused on over the next few weeks.

Image via Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images