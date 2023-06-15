Barcelona suffer major transfer blow as Tottenham Hotspur decide against signing loanee

Barcelona are hoping to be very active in the transfer market this summer, as Mateu Alemany and Decoo seek to provide sufficient reinforcements for Xavi Hernandez’s LaLiga-winning squad.

However, as per the rules of their viability plan, Barcelona must make significant sales in order to be able to secure all of their targets, while the wage bill must also be reduced over the next few weeks.

Their plans to make inroads into both of these have suffered a major blow, with Tottenham Hotspur confirming that they have decided against signing Clement Lenglet on a permanent basis, meaning that he will return to Barcelona.

Following the conclusion of the 2022/23 season, we have submitted our retained list of players. We thank the players who are leaving us for their service to the Club and wish them the best in the next stage of their careers. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 15, 2023

Lenglet spent the 2022-23 season on loan at the Premier League side, although they did not have a particular good season, finishing in eighth place. Incoming manager Ange Postecoglou is likely to be ruthless, and one of his decisions has been to axe Lenglet permanently.

The French defender has very little future at Barcelona, and being one of the club’s highest earners, it will be essential that they move him on this summer, although it will be easier said than done.

Barcelona’s plans for the summer have now got more difficult, and it will be up to Alemany and Deco to find a suitable solution to this problem.