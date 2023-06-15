Barcelona launch new home kit for 2023-24 season with surprising detail

Barcelona have released their new home kit for the 2023-24 season, recalling thicker strips than their current edition.

The Blaugrana have reduced the number of stripes from eight to five. The kit has just two main colours too, compared to three this current season, no longer with two shades of blue.

𝑯𝒆𝒓𝒆 𝒕𝒐 𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒘𝒂𝒚​ ♦️ Our home kit for the 2023/24 season pic.twitter.com/34K3nGdhV9 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 15, 2023

Perhaps the most surprising part of the kit is that of the writing and the sponsorship. For a number of years, player names, and the Nike sponsorship tick have been in yellow, but those are in white this season. The Blaugrana are expected to launch their first white away kit since the late 1970s down the line.

The new Barça kit for the 2023/24 season. We bring together a new generation of athletes, artists and shakers who are 𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒆 𝒕𝒐 𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒘𝒂𝒚. Inspired by Barça's pioneers. ♦️ @nikefootball pic.twitter.com/J4z1R7ujHD — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 15, 2023

The home shirt will retail for €154.99, five euros more than the new Real Madrid home shirt.

Barcelona are also showing little regard for their working class fans, by clearly aiming their most popular product at globally wealthy fans. During a cost of living crisis, the new Barcelona shirt would cost someone on minimum wage 13.9% of their monthly salary in Spain.