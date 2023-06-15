Barcelona duo could stake their claims for right back spot next season during international face-off

Despite the domestic campaign having concluded 11 days ago, many players of numerous clubs have yet to stop their seasons, with international matches taking place over the next few days.

Barcelona have several players away with their nations, two of which are Sergino Dest and Julian Araujo, and they are set to face off in the early hours of Friday morning, as the USA and Mexico meet in their CONCACAF Nations League play-off semi-final match.

Dest and Araujo are both likely to play at right back for their respective nations, and if they impress, it could increase their standing within Barcelona, who are looking to secure a long-term right back option this summer.

Dest’s future at Barcelona looks to be over, with Xavi Hernandez not fancying him, but if he can pick up his game for the USA, it could open a very small window of opportunity.

On the other hand, Araujo only recently joined, and he is expected to be involved next season, but he could look to secure a starting spot at Barcelona, if given the opportunity.

