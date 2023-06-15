Atletico Madrid clear on reinforcement plan should two stars exit

Atletico Madrid may not be looking to commit major money to their summer transfer business, but they are clear on their plans.

As per Diario AS, Los Colchoneros want to bring in a central midfielder, and two full-backs to replace the outgoing duo of Matt Doherty and Sergio Reguilon.

There are only two departures that are expected, or at least being actively planned for. One is Yannick Carrasco, who could well leave for Barcelona should they exercise their buy clause this summer. If so, despite having Samuel Lino return from his loan deal at Valencia, Atletico will go into the market to find a replacement.

Should Joao Felix leave, which is the intention from all parties, then Atletico Madrid will not look for a direct replacement, but instead will search for a natural striker.

Currently they have Angel Correa, Alvaro Morata and Memphis Depay to play up front, but none of them are reliable goalscorers. If Los Colchoneros could find someone lethal on the end of Antoine Griezmann’s supply line, then it could lift them up a level.