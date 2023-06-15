Analysis: Why Real Madrid will be desperate for Luka Modric to stay for one more season

There has already been a succession of departures at Real Madrid this summer. Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio and Mariano Diaz all left at the end of 2022-23 season, with three players (Fran Garcia, Brahim Diaz and Jude Bellingham) having been brought in so far.

However, there could be further departures before the end of the month. Dani Ceballos is out of contract, and negotiations have been on hold over a new deal, while Luka Modric could also be on his way out.

Modric has reportedly agreed a one-year extension, which would take his Real Madrid stay into a 12th season, although he has attracting strong interest from Saudi Arabia, with one of their clubs having sent him a “very enticing” contract proposal.

Sport have reported that Modric’s decision on his future is imminent, although it could be delayed until after Sunday’s UEFA Nations League final, where Modric’s Croatia will face Spain to lift the trophy.

Despite being 37, Modric is still playing at a high level, as shown by his exceptional performance against the Netherlands on Wednesday night. He scored, provided an assist and also won a penalty, but his all-round play was absolutely phenomenal.

It is apparent that Real Madrid will not be able to rely upon him for every match next season, providing he does stay, because of his age, but he still has the fitness and the ability to play a very regular role for Carlo Ancelotti.

As Real Madrid look to come back fighting in LaLiga and the Champions League, Modric’s experience and leadership will be valuable assets, as they have been for the last few years, in which Los Blancos have generally dominated.

Furthermore, with the recent signing of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, having Modric and Toni Kroos at the club will be extremely beneficial for the 19-year-old, who would have the opportunity to learn from two of the best central midfielders of all-time.

Despite Bellingham already being one of the best central midfielders in the world, he can still improve, which is magnificent news for Real Madrid, and alongside Modric and Kroos, he should move to the next level.

Modric’s future definitely appears to be in the balance at the moment, although he has pointed towards wanting to stay at Real Madrid on several occasions over the last few months, which should mean that is the case for next season.

It will be a sad day for Real Madrid when they do lose Modric, as he has been an incredible servant for them. They will hope that he is not leaving within the next few weeks, and instead looks to prolong his stay.