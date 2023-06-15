Atletico Madrid

Alvaro Morata turns down mammoth Saudi Arabia offer to stay at Atletico Madrid

Alvaro Morata’s future at Atletico Madrid has been the subject of speculation over the last few weeks, following reports linking with a return to Italy, with Juventus and AC Milan both said to be interested.

However, Morata is set to stay at Atletico, having recently signed a new current at the club, although Marca have reported that his new release clause is a measly €10m. Saudi Arabian club Al Taawoun have been interested in activating this, and they plan to offer Morata €50m per season.

Morata, Relevo have since reported that Morata has turned down the advancements from Al Taawoun, and he will instead stay at Atletico this summer. The 30-year-old loves the club, and does not plan to leave any time soon.

All that remains is for Morata’s contract extension to be made official, and then both he and Atletico Madrid can move forward in unison. Both will hope that he can have a better season in 2023-24 than he did in 2022-23.

Posted by

Tags Al Taawoun Alvaro Morata Atletico Madrid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News