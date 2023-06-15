5 young stars set to have big seasons in La Liga next season

Now that the 2022/23 LaLiga Santander campaign has reached its conclusion, it’s time to look at next season and at five youngsters worth watching given what they’re demonstrated so far.

With the 2022/23 LaLiga Santander season now in the history books, it’s time to start looking ahead to August, when the 2023/24 campaign will kick off and when the top players will get the competitive juices flowing once again, looking to put on a show for the fans. Many talented prospects took significant steps forward this past season in what was their breakout campaign, so they’ll now hope to repeat that and to continue making a name for themselves in Spanish football.

Alejandro Balde: A breakout star on FC Barcelona’s left flank

Like everything Balde does, his breakthrough took place at top speed. The 19-year-old FC Barcelona left-back quickly established himself in Xavi Hernández’s first team this season, making 33 appearances, with 30 of them as a starter. In what was his first season at the top level, he even earned a call-up to take part in his first World Cup with Spain, even though he had only played a handful of LaLiga matches at the time. Luis Enrique called him up after Jose Luis Gaya’s injury and gave him his debut with the national team in Qatar. Now, the teenager is a regular in the national team set-up.

With so much dynamic play down the left flank, his speed and dribbling have brought joy to the fans of Barcelona, champions of LaLiga, while Balde has also earned praise from the rest of the Spanish footballing community given how impressive he has been while taking his first steps in professional football. The 2023/24 season will now be one of consolidation for this full-back who is poised to make the left flank of the Azulgrana his own for many years to come.

Fran Garcia: The lightning bolt of Vallecas

The left-back position in Vallecas has belonged exclusively to Fran Garcia this season, as he started every LaLiga game. The 23-year-old left-back had such an outstanding campaign that he has earned a move to Real Madrid for 2023/24. A former Real Madrid academy graduate, he has spent the past three seasons at Rayo Vallecano, where he won promotion in 2020/21 before putting together two exceptional seasons in the top flight under Andoni Iraola, a coach who trusted him completely.

The full-back formed a super duo with Alvaro Garcia on the left flank at Vallecas and he even conjured up a pair of great goals against Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, in addition to his three assists this year. He can, therefore, get forward on the attack, while he has consistently demonstrated that he is a quick and solid defender. The 2023/24 season will be a great test for him.

Arnau Martinez: The top-level right-back everyone was waiting for

Girona have been magnificent upon their return to LaLiga, with many players excelling under Michel and several youngsters making a name for themselves. That said, few have impressed quite as much this season as Arnau Martinez, the right-back at the Estadi Montilivi who is very much one of the young talents worth keeping an eye on in Spain’s top tier.

His attacking ability, demonstrated by his three goals and four assists, is paired with a physique that has attracted interest from the biggest clubs in LaLiga, who would be keen to strengthen in a position where top right-backs have been in short supply of late. Still only 20 years of age, Arnau is well-positioned to become one of the most watched players during the 2023/24 season.

Nico Jackson: A goal machine

The most in-form player during the final stretch of the season was undoubtedly Nico Jackson. The Villarreal forward couldn’t stop scoring and finished the campaign with 12 goals, 10 of which were scored across April, May and June. His attacking ability and clinical finishing have made him one of the major names to follow next season, when he could be one of the favourites for the Pichichi Trophy based on what he has demonstrated to finish this season.

Jackson’s season will also be remembered for his call-up to the World Cup in Qatar with the Senegal national team, where he played 16 minutes in a match against the Netherlands in the group stage. With only a few years of football under his belt, and only one in the top division, the 21-year-old Senegalese striker is already one of the ones to watch closely in LaLiga, although there has been some suggestion Jackson may move on.

Aimar Oroz: From the Tajonar academy to impressing in LaLiga Santander

Osasuna’s season has been one to remember and the names of the heroes will remain in the memory of the fans for a long time. One of the most outstanding players, despite being unknown to the general public at the beginning of the season, has been Aimar Oroz. On the very first matchday, at El Sadar against Sevilla, he showed his talent and also his character. With the scoreline locked at 1-1, a penalty was awarded to Los Rojillos and he, despite being just 20 years old at the time, scooped up the ball, placed it down and converted the penalty to earn his team a victory.

After showing what he was made of that day, Oroz has continued to grow and show what he can do over the rest of the season, standing out in Jagoba Arrasate’s squad. His story is a good example of the quality of the academies of Spanish football, as he developed and honed his skills before taking his chance to impress the fans. With three goals and six assists this term for the attacking midfielder, he is one of the many youngsters looking to consolidate his position as a top player next season.

@osasuna_en playmaker Aimar Oroz got his first goal for the Spain under-21 side this week. He looks set for an exciting season next year. Who else are we looking forward to?pic.twitter.com/CHYiNznSEH — Football España (@footballespana_) June 15, 2023

