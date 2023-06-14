Yannick Carrasco does not expect to leave Atletico Madrid within the next few weeks

Yannick Carrasco’s future at Atletico Madrid has been a talking point for much of 2023, following confirmation that Barcelona have a clause that allows them to sign the Belgian for a reduced fee this summer.

However, whether Barcelona activate that clause remains to be seen. Their financial issues are well-documented, and they will need to make significant sales in order to register prospective new signings, which includes Carrasco.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday (via Relevo), Carrasco admitted that he does not expect to leave Atletico any time soon this summer.

“At the moment, I see myself doing the preseason at Atletico. I’m very happy there, but you never know what can happen in football. If offers come, we will discuss it with the club.”

Carrasco, who only has one year left on his current contract, had an outstanding second half of the 2022-23 season, as he helped Atletico Madrid come extremely close to overthrowing Real Madrid for second place in LaLiga, and Los Colchoneros will hope to keep hold of him this summer.