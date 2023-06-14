WATCH: Harrowing images as deconstruction of Barcelona’s iconic Camp Nou stadium continues

At the end of last month, Barcelona played their final match at the old Camp Nou stadium, with the Espai Barca redevelopment project set to take place over the next year, at the very least.

The process has already begun, with its deconstruction having started at the beginning of June, as Barcelona have decided to waste no time as they hope to have the project completed next year as soon as possible.

New images have been released on Wednesday showing the continuation of the Camp Nou’s deconstruction. A large part of the Gol Sud stands has been demolished, and seats have also been removed.

🏗️ Las obras del Spotify Camp Nou en marcha. En estos primeros días se ha derrumbado gran parte de la grada del Gol Sud y retirado asientos, tal y como veis en el vídeo. Choca bastante, además de dar la sensación de que se hará muy largo… pic.twitter.com/I9fxLvge5L — Guillem Borràs Pérez (@Guillembp01) June 14, 2023

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the new Camp Nou, ever since plans were approved earlier this year. Barcelona expect their new stadium to be ready towards the back end of 2024, but there will certainly be some sadness seeing the old ground coming towards the end of its era.