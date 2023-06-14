Villarreal President unaware of Real Madrid’s interest in Samuel Chukwueze

In the 2022-23 season, Villarreal once again finished qualified for Europe, securing their place in next season’s Europa League after finishing fifth in the LaLiga table.

Since they were promoted back to the top flight of Spanish football in 2013, Villarreal have only finished outside of the top seven once, which is a remarkable feat for the Yellow Submarine, who celebrated their 100th birthday earlier this year.

Quique Setien took over from Unai Emery, who left to join Aston Villa, earlier in the season, and the veteran coach has had some struggles during his time at the club so far, but Villarreal President Fernando Roig Alfonso firmly believes in Setien, as he told Marca.

“It did not go well, but I think we have redirected that. He has redirected it with his management, and in the club we had no doubts.

“When I say they have to criticise, the one they have to criticise is me, not the coach or the players. I am responsible. If there is something wrong, I am responsible.”

Roig also commented on speculation surrounding the futures of Nicolas Jackson and Samuel Chukwueze, with the latter having been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

“(Jackson) has a clause that at the moment around €40m, and there are other players like Samu (Chukwueze). Jackson is an example that in winter was about to leave and by circumstances did not leave. He has been revalued with his performances and with his goals.

“Jackson has scored super important goals and has been a very important player for us. We do not have any kind of news at the moment (on Real Madrid’s interest in Chukwueze).”

It could be a busy summer on the departures front for Villarreal, but with a handful of players having already been signed, you’d be foolish to back against them doing well again next season.