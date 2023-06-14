Toni Kroos very excited for Jude Bellingham’s arrival at Real Madrid

On Wednesday, Real Madrid finally confirmed the signing of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, much to the delight of Madridistas across the world.

It is not just the club’s supporters that are pleased at the news, with Toni Kroos also looking forward to seeing how Bellingham gets on at Real Madrid, as he eluded in his podcast “Einfach mal luppen” (via Diario AS).

“He is a top player that many teams wanted because of the mix between quality and age that he meets. If Real Madrid paid so much, I hope it will be a very good signing for us. If he does as well as at Dortmund, he can be said to be a good addition.”

Bellingham will cost Real Madrid up to €134m, similar to the fee paid for Eden Hazard back in 2019. Kroos is hopeful that the Englishman’s time at the club will be a lot more successful, despite the huge fee.

“We also had someone who came for a lot of money and more or less put his career on hold (Eden Hazard). A lot of money was also paid and I think everyone would say in retrospect: it wasn’t a good signing. However, let’s be optimistic (for Bellingham).”

Everyone associated with Real Madrid will echo Kroos’ sentiments about Bellingham, and they will also hope that he proves to be a massive success at the club for many years to come.