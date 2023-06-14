Terms agreed with new striker – Real Madrid can pull trigger on deal

Real Madrid need only sign and send the contracts to complete a deal for striker Joselu Mato.

A move for the Espanyol striker has been reported consistently since before the end of the La Liga season, and now Marca say that personal terms have been agreed with the 33-year-old striker.

There is a clause in his contract that allows Joselu to leave on loan for a season if the club were relegated, and if his salary is taken care of. Given terms had to be agreed, it can be assumed Joselu is on a slightly different wage.

The Madrid paper go on to claim that Joselu is a replacement for the departing Mariano Diaz rather than Karim Benzema. The Spain international will bring a rotational option in the position, and allow Los Blancos to force the issue in certain games.

This comes shortly after it was reported that Joselu may be the only other Real Madrid signing this summer. It would be something of a surprise if Florentino Perez did not sanction further reinforcements, and while the two reports do not directly contradict each other, it seems more likely that Marca are suggesting Real Madrid intend on replacing Benzema with someone else rather than not at all.

Image via Angel Martinez/Getty Images