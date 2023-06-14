Real Madrid win the race for Jude Bellingham – 5 things you might not know about La Liga’s latest star

The 2022/23 Bundesliga Player of the Season has signed for Real Madrid after a hotly-contested race for his signature between the biggest clubs in world football.

Here’s five things you might not know about the 19-year-old superstar.

His father is a Non-League footballing legend

Football runs in the family as Mark Bellingham, Jude’s father, was once a legend of non-league football in England’s West Midlands region. Playing as a striker, he scored over 700 goals during his non-league career, which clearly helped inspire his sons, given that Jude is now at the most successful club in history and his younger brother Jobe plays for the Birmingham City first team.

He arrives as the Bundesliga Player of the Season

Jude is might only be 19, but he is much more than a prospect. He completes his transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid as the reigning Bundesliga Player of the Season, having scored eight goals and provided five assists from midfield in 2022/23. He did a lot more than that, covering more distance (322km) than any of his Dortmund teammates last term, while his 482 duels won was the best among all players in the Bundesliga.

Birmingham City retired his shirt number

Jude grew up as a supporter of Birmingham City and joined their academy aged seven. He rapidly rose through the ranks and became the youngest player to ever feature for the English club’s first team, doing so at the age of 16 years and 38 days old. Although he made just 44 appearances for the club before joining Borussia Dortmund in 2020, Birmingham City quickly retired his shirt number of 22. The club explained: “In such a remarkably short space of time, Jude has become an iconic figure at the Blues, showing what can be achieved through talent, hard work and dedication. We decided it would be fitting to retire this number, to remember one of our own and to inspire others.”

Bellingham made history at Borussia Dortmund

After three very successful years in Germany, Bellingham leaves Borussia Dortmund having etched his name in the club’s history books. By scoring on his debut against Duisburg, he became the club’s youngest competitive goalscorer as he was just 17 years and 77 days old. Although teammate Youssoufa Moukoko later overtook him for that record, Bellingham remains the youngest ever Englishman to start a Champions League match, doing so vs Lazio aged 17 years and 113 days. He’ll quickly add to his 23 Champions League appearances at the Bernabeu.

His idols were Wayne Rooney and Steven Gerrard

When he was growing up, Jude was such a big Birmingham City fan that he would only wear their shirt! However, there were two England internationals who he loved more than anyone else: Wayne Rooney and Steven Gerrard. Bellingham admired both these English legends that those shirts he did wants. And now he’s an undisputed England international himself, following in their footsteps.