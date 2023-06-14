Real Madrid release new kits for 2023-24 season with blue and gold on white

Real Madrid have released their new home kits for the 2023-24 season.

Los Blancos rarely do anything too radical with their home kits, and that remains the case with this edition, committed as they are to the majority white image.

This coming season will see the white shirt trimmed with gold and navy blue trim.

In comparison to last season, Real Madrid’s shirt loses the collar at the top, which Toni Kroos criticised this campaign. The Adidas stripes will be more pronounced in gold rather than light purple, and the numbers will be in navy blue.

The new kit also sees the kit lose the retro font, which was an iconic throwback to the first ‘Galactico’ era under President Florentino Perez.

Thibaut Courtois’ kit will be green again, and the trip around the neckline will mix gold and blue, as it will on the sleeves.

The shirts will set back fans €150, without any personalisation. This continues football’s move away from working class fans, and makes it clear that Los Blancos are pursuing a wealthier market.