Real Madrid confirm Jude Bellingham signing on six-year contract

Real Madrid have confirmed the signing of Jude Bellingham, for €103m plus variables.

Bellingham, 19, arrives on a six-year contract from Borussia Dortmund. The English superstar arrives after being chosen as player of the season in the Bundesliga, and is slated to become the leader of Real Madrid’s midfield for the next decade.

Last week Dortmund confirmed that the deal would cost €103m plus up to 30% of that fixed in variables, meaning the deal could get close to €134m in cost.

The deal is just the third teenager in history to move for over €100m, after Kylian Mbappe and Joao Felix. He is also Real Madrid’s second-most expensive signing in their history, after Eden Hazard, who set Los Blancos back €115m. If he meets 40% of those variables, his fee will make him the most expensive in their history.

Three teenagers have been signed for €100m: ◉ €180m – Kylian Mbappé

◉ €127m – João Félix

◉ €103m – Jude Bellingham Bellingham is a Madrista. pic.twitter.com/9EeaCuNMsy — Squawka (@Squawka) June 14, 2023

Bellingham is the third major signing in the midfield area over the last three seasons, and likely the one that will generate the most excitement. Alongside Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Fede Valverde, Real Madrid have their future in midfield assured. This season it remains to be seen what kind of role Bellingham will play with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos still at the club.