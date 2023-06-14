Prospective Manchester United owners keen to bring Kylian Mbappe to Premier League

Real Madrid may be content to wait a year to try and sign Kylian Mbappe next summer, but they may well face further competition at that point.

Rumours emerged yesterday that Chelsea and Manchester United may compete for Mbappe’s signature, either this season or next.

Those rumours appear to have been substantiated by El Pais. The Spanish broadsheet claim that prospective Manchester United owner, who is the owner of the Islamic Bank of Qatar, is keen to take Mbappe to Old Trafford should a deal for the club be completed.

The Red Devils are currently up for sale, and the Qatari Investor is thought to be a prime candidate to buy a majority stake in United from the Glazer family. According to El Pais’ information, the idea was floated to Mbappe of a move to Manchester United, something he did not commit to, but did not deny it was an interesting idea.

While this is no declaration of intent from Mbappe or United, there is no doubt that if Paris Saint-Germain could choose, they would much rather see Mbappe depart for Manchester rather than Madrid in this hypothetical. Quite apart from the ongoing feud between Real Madrid and PSG, the French side are owned by Qatar Sports Investments, and no doubt have links with their compatriot Jassim.