Osasuna bolster attacking options with signing of Segunda striker for second spell

Osasuna have confirmed their second signing of the summer, announcing that Jose Arnaiz is rejoining the club for a second spell.

Los Rojillo announced that Alejandro Catena would be joining last week, and now have confirmed that Arnaiz will arrive on a free transfer from Leganes. This is his second spell after a loan in the second half of the 2019-20 season, where he scored twice in 14 appearances.

This season he has scored on nine occasions, assisting thrice, for a struggling Leganes across 38 games in Segunda. The 28-year-old signs a two-year deal with an option for a third, and has a €10m release clause.

Arnaiz came through the system at Real Valladolid, before spending a season with Barcelona Atletic, then moving to Leganes, punctuated by that loan spell with Osasuna.

Known for his pace, Arnaiz operates either up front or from the left side of a front three. With Ez Abde looking as if he will depart the club on the expiry of his loan, Arnaiz will be looking to take some of the minutes that the Moroccan has had this season. His pace adds an extra dimension to Jagoba Arrasate’s side, and should force defences to give them an extra couple of yards to play in.