No Kylian Mbappe, no Harry Kane – Real Madrid will only make one more signing this summer

Real Madrid have been linked with the finest forwards in the game following the departure of one of the best in the business, Karim Benzema, but their plans may be much more modest.

Los Blancos have already brought in Jude Bellingham and Fran Garcia this summer, as well as given Brahim Diaz a new contract, who is coming back from a loan spell at Milan.

However according to Cadena Cope, Real Madrid will make just one more deal this summer. Neither of rumoured moves for Harry Kane nor Kylian Mbappe are likely to come to fruition. Instead, Joselu Mato will be Real Madrid’s final piece of business.

The Espanyol forward was the third-top scorer in Spain last season, finishing just two behind Karim Benzema with 16 goals in La Liga. That was despite playing for a relegated side. A striker reared at La Fabrica, Joselu also attended the 2022 Champions League final which saw Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0.

Even so, Joselu was thought by many to be the rotational option to complement Benzema, rather than a number one option himself. It may be that Real Madrid see Rodrygo Goes as more of an option in the middle next season too.

If that is the case though, there will no doubt be an element of disappointment from the Real Madrid fanbase. Joselu is an excellent forward, but a 33-year-old veteran from Espanyol, no matter how good, does not match the usually glamorous moves that Real Madrid have made in the forward department throughout their history.

It would come as a surprise too, if Real Madrid went into next season with just five forward options next season; Joselu, Alvaro Rodriguez, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior, Brahim, although Fede Valverde can play on the right too.