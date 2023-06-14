New Real Madrid player Brahim Diaz on his best position and the difference between the major leagues

Real Madrid playmaker Brahim Diaz has returned to the club from his three years loan at Milan, and despite never actually changing ownership, has been given the full new signing treatment.

The 23-year-old played 124 games for the Rossoneri, scoring 18 times and assisting 15 more. This season Brahim became a more regular starter at San Siro, proving crucial in their run to the Champions League semi-finals.

Yesterday he was presented as a Real Madrid player again, taking the number 21 shirt, and called the club the best in the world. Speaking in his press conference after, Brahim highlighted the biggest diferrences between the three leagues he has played in (the Premier League with Manchester City).

“I have been privileged. I learned a lot. In each one [league] it was different. I have matured a lot. The difference in the three leagues is the ball. The Premier League is a little more physical, La Liga much more technical and in Italy everything is more tactical. It has been very good for me to come back to learn and I come back with a lot of desire.”

In terms of his best position, many see him mostly operating off the right side, cutting onto his left.

“I am lucky to be able to play with both feet. I think it gives me an added bonus. The best position is where the coach plays me and I will continue to say so. I can play in all three attacking positions and in midfield,” he told Marca.

He was then asked if he was a replacement for the outgoing Marco Asensio, who rarely challenged the starting XI, but was often featured off the bench.

“Asensio is a great player and teammate. It’s not about being a luxury substitute, but giving the maximum for Real Madrid. Work every day and learn from everything to always improve.”

“It’s not about fighting [for a place], but that we are teammates and we want the best for the team. Rodrygo is a great player, he has incredible talent. I will give the best version of myself and contribute and work to secure titles.”

Brahim could well be an important recruit for Real Madrid. While Benzema was not himself last season, his ability to move between the lines and create was crucial to Los Blancos’ attack. Brahim may be able to provide some of that creation.