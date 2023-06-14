Kylian Mbappe defends Lionel Messi against criticism in France

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi never came across as close friends off the pitch, but the Frenchman has gone out to bat for his former teammate publicly.

Messi’s relationship with Paris Saint-Germain fans was mixed bag, and while many were still big fans of the Argentine, during the latter stages of this season he was whistled by some at Parc des Princes. Before his exit, fans chanted expletive songs about Messi outside the club offices too, telling him to leave.

In his recent interview with GdS (via MD), Mbappe said that fans of PSG and those beyond were wrong to treat Messi as they did.

“He may be the best player in history. His departure can never be considered good news.”

“Personally, it was hard for me to understand that there were so many people who were happy. We are talking about Leo: he did not receive the respect he deserved in France. It’s a shame, but it was that way. We will have to do everything possible to replace him.”

Messi perhaps did not act in an exemplary manner when he missed training to go to Saudi Arabia and fulfil a sponsorship commitment with the tourism board there, but nevertheless many outside of France were surprised at his treatment.

The Argentine has since revealed that he had a hard time in Paris and did not enjoy his spell with PSG.

Image via REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes