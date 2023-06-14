Jordi Alba’s decision on his future not dependant on his international selection

Jordi Alba is currently preparing to lead Spain in the UEFA Nations League finals, which kicks off for them on Thursday evening when they face Italy in the semi-finals.

Alba was recently appointed as captain by Luis de la Fuente, and he will hope to get his hands on another trophy this summer, having helped Barcelona secure their first LaLiga title in four years in 2022-23.

That was Alba’s last season at Barcelona, and he will begin the process of finding his next club once his international duty is over. Speaking to Diario AS, the 34-year-old confirmed that his Spain selection will have no bearing when he selects his next club.

“The decision I make is not going to depend on whether I can come (to play for Spain) or not. I see myself able to continue playing for more years but I have to make the decision with my family.”

Alba has been linked with Inter Miami, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan over the last few weeks, but even if he decides to re-unite with Lionel Messi at the former, his Spain selection is unlikely to be affected.