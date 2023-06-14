Girona handed major boost ahead of summer transfer window as star midfielder pens new deal

Girona had a fine return to the summit of Spanish football during the 2022-23 season. Michel Sanchez’s side finished 10th in LaLiga, narrowly missing out on qualifying for the Europa Conference League, having lost to Osasuna on the final day.

One of their star performers was Aleix Garcia, who had an incredible individual season. He only registered one goal and five assists from midfield, but his general play had him as a Player of the Season candidate for many people.

As a result of his impressive performances, Garcia has garnered interest from clubs across Europe, including Atletico Madrid. With just one year left on his deal, there was a risk that Girona would have to cash in.

However, that will no longer be required, with Girona having announced that Garcia has signed a new three-year contract, which will keep him in Catalonia until 2026.

Irrespective of who Girona sign this summer, this could well be their best piece of business. If Garcia can continue his fine form, then there’s no reason why Girona can’t compete for European qualification again.

Image via Pressinphoto/Shutterstock