French President Emmanuel Macron planning to get involved in Kylian Mbappe saga

Kylian Mbappe’s future at Paris Saint-Germain has become a major talking point this week, with the 24-year-old confirming that he does not intend to sign a new contract at the French champions.

This would allow Mbappe to leave PSG for free next summer, which is not something that they want. PSG would prefer to sell him this summer in order to cash in, rather than letting him leave as a free agent.

The situation has boomed over the last 48 hours, to the point that France’s President, Emmanuel Macron, has now waded into the matter. He hopes to be able to convince Mbappe to sign a new contract at PSG, via Diario AS.

“I have no news about it, but I will try to push for him to stay.”

Real Madrid are the frontrunners to sign Mbappe, having been interested in signing him for the last few years. However, latest reports suggest that they will wait until next summer to sign him, meaning that he would arrive without a transfer fee.