Croatia to face Spain or Italy in UEFA Nations League final following impressive victory over the Netherlands

Should Spain defeat Italy in their UEFA Nations League semi-final on Thursday, they now know that they will be facing Croatia in Sunday’s final, following their impressive 4-2 (AET) victory over the Netherlands on Wednesday.

Oranje took the lead after 34 minutes in Rotterdam, with Donyell Malan opening the scoring. That meant that the Netherlands led at half time, but Croatia came out firing the second half, and they equalised courtesy of an Andrej Kramaric penalty.

Mario Pasalic then gave Croatia the lead, although a 96th minute equaliser from Noa Lang sent the game to extra time. However, the Croatians were not to be denied, as goals from Bruno Petkovic and Luka Modric ensured their qualification for Sunday evening’s final.

Luis de la Fuente’s Spain side will hope to join them there when they take on Italy on Thursday, but a defeat would see them face the Netherlands in the third/fourth play-off, which takes place on Sunday afternoon.