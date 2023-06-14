Barcelona Real Valladolid

Borussia Dortmund leading race for Real Valladolid starlet Ivan Fresneda as agreement nears

Real Valladolid starlet Ivan Fresneda is thought to be on the move this summer, and German giants Borussia Dortmund are closest to being his destination.

Toni Juanmarti reports that the two sides are closing in on an agreement that would be worth in the region of €15m, although it would include more bonuses on top of that fee. His release clause is thought to be around €20m.

Fresneda would be coming to an agreement for four to five years. The 18-year-old defender has been linked with a number of sides across Europe in recent months, most prominently Arsenal, Newcastle United and Juventus.

Juanmarti does caveat that no agreement has been found yet, but it appears BVB are closest.

Fresneda’s own agents have said that around 30 teams have shown interest in him, and Barcelona are one of the latest.

At Valladolid this season he showed he has the raw materials to become one of the top right-backs in Europe, but as of yet, remains a raw talent rather than an immediate answer at the position for most top clubs.

