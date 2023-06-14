Barcelona’s latest signing has €400m release clause inserted into contract

Barcelona are closing in on their first signing of the summer transfer window. On Sunday, reports emerged that a deal had been agreed to sign young Senegalese defender Mikayil Faye, who currently plies his trade in Croatia.

Fabrizio Romano has now reported that Faye has signed for Barcelona, with just official confirmation needed in order to finalise the deal. Faye’s contract is likely to be registered under Barcelona Atletic, which means that the club won’t need to worry about registering him as a first team player with LaLiga.

However, he will spend the start of pre-season with the first team, as Xavi Hernandez will use the opportunity to evaluate his new signing. He could also head to the US as part of Barcelona’s pre-season preparations.

Romano has also confirmed that Faye’s contract at Barcelona has a €400m release clause, which underlines the faith that club officials have in the youngster. He will hope to repay that, starting this summer.