Barcelona will be able to register “important players” this summer – Joan Laporta

Barcelona are shaping up to have a very busy transfer window this summer, with several incomings planned for Xavi Hernandez’s squad ahead of next season.

Having received LaLiga’s approval last week for their viability plan, Barcelona can now press ahead with plans to sign players, although they will need to make a number of significant sales in order to register these new arrivals.

Despite the situation, Joan Laporta, speaking at the FC Barcelona Senate (via MD), has reiterated his belief that the club will be able to register its new signings ahead of next season.

“We have cut the sporting wage bill, but we still have to do more so that the club is sustainable and can compete with guarantees of sporting success. There are rules imposed by LaLiga and we still have to continue reducing the wage bill. We are on the right track.

“We have managed to get LaLiga to approve the viability plan for the next two years and it was not easy. That means that we will be able to register important players that were needed. We have overcome a situation of maximum difficulty.”

Ilkay Gundogan, Vitor Roque and a new pivot will be high on Barcelona’s shopping list this summer, and they will certainly hope to have no trouble registering them ahead of the start of the 2023-24 season.