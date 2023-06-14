Barcelona may use ‘Jules Kounde method’ to register new contracts this summer

Barcelona look as if they are set for another summer where just registering players turns into a dramatic narrative. They may be considering using one of the methods from last summer to get certain contracts over the line.

Last summer Jules Kounde, freshly signed from Sevilla, was forced to miss two games as the Blaugrana struggled to register his contract. The French defender was finally registered in time to face Real Sociedad in the third matchday of the season.

Eventually President Joan Laporta and Director Ferran Olive put in place a bank guarantee from their personal funds to allow the club to register Kounde to the tune of €11m. RAC1 (via Sport) say that may be the case again, as they look to register the contracts of players who have already signed extensions.

Their information says the club have enough space in their salary limit to register the deals of Ronald Araujo and Gavi, who have signed on until 2026. However the contracts of Inaki Pena, Marcos Alonso, Sergi Roberto and a prospective deal for Alejandro Balde are not so certain, and Barcelona’s board may front the money to get those players registered.

Manager Xavi Hernandez has been keen to reinforce that the club needs recruits this summer, but these reports would suggest that the sort of improvements Xavi is keen to add are some way off yet.