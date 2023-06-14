Barcelona looking to tie down two rising stars following contract offers to Jorge Mendes

Barcelona are taking steps to secure that their future is in good shape, as they look to retain two of their best young talents. In a recent meeting with agent Jorge Mendes, the Blaugrana presented new offers for Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde.

The former is just 15, but turns 16 in July and will be eligible for his first contract at that point. Barcelona want to ensure they have everything wrapped up with Yamal before his birthday rolls around, thus preventing interest from elsewhere. His proposed deal would run until 2026, with the opportunity for a wage bump should he be promoted to the first team.

Meanwhile Alejandro Balde has a deal until 2024, and after one of the most exhilirating breakout seasons as a Barcelona defender in many years, is in line for a major deal. The Blaugrana want to give him a new four-year contract until 2027, and both of them a €1b release clause, as per MD.

Balde is the present and future of the left-back position at Barcelona, and it is only his eruption that has meant the club were content to see Jordi Alba leave after a decade ruling the roost there. His ability to dominate the left flank also allowed them to change formation this season.

Meanwhile Yamal is regarded as the most talented player in the La Masia academy currently. Having already made his debut with the first team, he looked at home during his cameo appearances, nearly assisting in his first outing.