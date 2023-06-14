Barcelona identify “Plan B” pivot options following Martin Zubimendi, Joshua Kimmich rejections

Following Lionel Messi’s rejection of a sensational return, Barcelona’s main priority for this summer’s transfer window will now be signing a new pivot, following the departure of Sergio Busquets.

Mateu Alemany and Deco will have a big job on their hands to replace the 34-year-old, and their task has not started well, having been left unable to signing either of Martin Zubimendi or Joshua Kimmich, who were believed to be their primary targets.

As such, new targets, labelled as “Plan B” options, have been identified, according to Sport. They are Florentino Luis of Benfica, and Fulham’s Joao Palhinha.

Both players have plenty of experience of playing in defensive midfield, although both tended to play as part of a double-pivot during the 2022-23, which could cast over their suitability for Xavi Hernandez’s system.

There is little doubt that both Florentino and Palhinha are very good players, and either would be a good signing for Barcelona. Whether they are suitable Busquets replacements remains to be seen.