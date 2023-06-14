Barcelona chances to sign talented 20-year-old midfielder damaged

Barcelona have been linked with talented Uruguayan midfielder Fabricio Diaz for some months, but their chances of signing him are only becoming slimmer.

The 20-year-old, who plays as the deepest midfielder for his club side Liverpool Montevideo, was linked with the Blaugrana as a potential long-term answer for the same position at Camp Nou.

However MD say that Liverpool’s demands have risen from €6m to €8m, along with increased interest in him. Diaz captained the Uruguay side to victory in the under-20 World Cup, and with it sparked further international attention.

Originally Barcelona were only competing with River Plate and Flamengo for his signature, but now Liverpool (the English version), Lazio, Inter, Villarreal and Braga, who share owners with Paris Saint-Germain, are all looking at Diaz.

Certainly if Liverpool Montevideo decide to auction of Diaz to the highest bidder, then the Blaugrana can start packing up their efforts to sign him. Their pitch to Diaz, who has not yet decided his future or when he will move, must be based on the promise of early game time and the draw of their prestige.