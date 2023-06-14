Barcelona bid farewell to talented La Masia striker ahead of Club Brugge move

Barcelona have lost one of the most talented forwards in their academy, as Victor Barbera leaves the club on a free.

The 18-year-old striker scored 15 goals in 28 games this season between Barcelona’s under-19 side and Barcelona Atletic, although he was left out of both sides in the final months of the story.

That is due to the fact that Barbera refused to agree to terms with the club after negotiations broke down. Sport say he will follow in the footsteps of Ferran Jutgla and join Club Brugge, although in his case without a fee.

Barbera thanked all of those at the club for his time there in an Instagram video, and lamented not being able to move up to the first team, but did sign off with a ‘See you soon, Barcelona‘.

His departure is part of a wider fear at Barcelona that they are losing their their best La Masia talents – especially without bringing in any money for them. Ilias Akhomach is also due to leave the Blaugrana this summer after failing to agree terms with the club.